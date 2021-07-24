Caldwell Board of Elections honors retiring chairman

LENOIR — The Caldwell County Board of Elections recently recognized retiring Chairman Fred Piercy by officially naming its board room in his honor.

“We have enjoyed working with Fred over the years. He’s our boss man. He’s a friend, and he’s a mentor. He means a lot to all of us,” said Caldwell County Board of Elections Director Chad Barnes.

A member of the board for 28 years, Piercy served as chairman for 24. During that time, he worked with three elections directors, saw the board grow from three to five members, and experienced significant advancement in technology and operations.

“Throughout [his] service on the board, [Fred] advocated tirelessly to make the county’s election operations more secure, state-of-the-art, efficient, and trusted,” wrote North Carolina Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell in a letter to Piercy. “The continued success of open and fair elections in North Carolina is a direct result of [his] efforts and dedication in making voting accessible to the citizens of Caldwell County and all North Carolinians.”

Piercy said the board’s goal had always been to “produce fair and honorable election results,” and the board always worked together to accomplish the task.