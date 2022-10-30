Caldwell Arts Council to host Holiday Pop-Up Market

LENOIR — The Caldwell Arts Council will be hosting a one-day Holiday Pop-Up Market on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with setup available from 8-10 a.m. and break down beginning at 4 p.m.

Artists will set up and manage their own booths for a fee of $30. All sales are commission-free, and artists will run their transactions through their own booths. Floor plans with available booth spaces inside the Caldwell Arts Council are available on its website: www.caldwellarts.com.

Interested artists should send an email to office@caldwellarts.com with a short description of their work and one or two photos of the items available for sale in order to sign up for the event.

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave., SW, in Lenoir and is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.caldwellarts.com.