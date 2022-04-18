 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caldwell Arts Council to feature Garner artist

LENOIR — The Caldwell Arts Council announces a new exhibition titled “East, West, and Beyond,” featuring acrylic paintings by Keiko Genka of Garner. The exhibition will open May 6 and continue through June 24. 

Genka holds a Bachelor of Art and Design from North Carolina State University. Her works have been featured in a number of gallery exhibitions across the state, and are included in many collections.

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave. SW in Lenoir, and is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.caldwellarts.com.

