Caldwell Arts Council offers program for veterans
HUDSON — The Caldwell Arts Council announced the Foothills Veterans in Arts program, which will offer free classes in acoustic guitar and art to the  area’s U.S. veterans.

Classes will be held at the HUB Station Arts Center, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, and are offered on a first-come basis to up to 12 students. All instruction, loaner instruments, and art supplies are available free of charge.

Guitar classes, led by Bob Henson, will be held weekly from 7-8 p.m. on Mondays beginning April 18.

Art classes, led by Andrew Atkin, will be held every other week from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning on April 19.

Call the Caldwell Arts Council at 828-754-2486 to sign up, or visit www.caldwellarts.com for more information.

