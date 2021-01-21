Caldwell Arts Council names competition winners

LENOIR — Photographers from Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties were invited to enter the Exposures Photography Competition, a program of the Caldwell Arts Council.

Lynn Willis of Valle Crucis judged the competition entries, and has selected the following award-winning photographs:

• Best of Show ($200) – “Reflection” by Lily Laramie, Lenoir

• First place, traditional ($100) – “Some Pig” by Pam Helton, Lenoir

• First place, abstract ($100) – “Perspective” by Cindy Hedrick Day, Lenoir

• Honorable mention ($50) – “Embracing Death Valley” by Jeff Cline, Hickory

• Honorable mention ($50) – “Noir Homie” by Jordan K. Ellis, Hickory

• Honorable mention ($50) – “Flustered” by Bill Karr, Lenoir

• Honorable mention ($50) – “Saint Johns” by Lydia Stewart, Lenoir

Due to COVID-19, there will be no traditional gallery show of entries or opening reception. Instead, the showcase of entries will be exhibited virtually on the Caldwell Arts Council website: www.caldwellarts.com.