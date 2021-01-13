Caldwell Arts Council has new executive director

During her 16-month tenure as the council’s assistant director, Ball worked closely with former executive director Suzette Bradshaw, overseeing the council’s many programs including Junior Appalachian Musicians, Artists in Schools, and the standard exhibition schedule. She also assumed partial responsibility for grant writing and management, and assisted with the organization’s website maintenance and social media management.

Charles Smith, board president, said, “The board is excited to welcome Ellen as executive director. Given her extensive nonprofit and corporate experience with various organizations, as well as her time with us as the assistant executive director, we feel well positioned for a very bright future. The arts have been challenged by the pandemic over the last year, requiring a multitude of creative and resourceful solutions. Ellen has already demonstrated that she can fulfill these critical needs so that we can transcend this difficult time, ensuring that the arts are indeed alive and well in Caldwell county, as well as our partners in the Unifour, and the rest of the state.”