Caldwell Arts Council announces openings

LENOIR — The Caldwell Arts Council announces two openings on Jan. 7, 2022, of their Exposures Photography Competition and the Community Threads exhibition. The exhibitions will be on display through Jan. 28.

Exposures will feature entries by photographers from Avery, Caldwell, Catawba, and Watauga counties. The competition will be judged by photographer Benjamin Erlandson, Ph.D., with winners being announced on Jan. 7.

Community Threads will spotlight work by the Pine Needles Quilt Guild and Chix with Stix of Lenoir. The fiber arts exhibition will include art and utilitarian quilts, needle felting, and standard needlecrafts such as knitted and crocheted pieces.

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave. SW in Lenoir, and is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.