Caldwell Animal Care Enforcement facility to have grand opening

LENOIR — Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement (ACE) will open its new facility with a dedication ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 21, beginning at 10 a.m.

“This new facility gives us space for more animals, a place for cats to safely play, much needed office space and more,” said ACE Director Richard Gilliland. “Our staff is excited to make the move, and we hope our community will join us for the grand opening.”

During the opening, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the facility, which features indoor/outdoor kennels, open “community” rooms for cats, get-acquainted rooms, and a grooming room.

Hart’s General Store and Creamery will be on site with coffee and treats and the first 100 guests will receive an ACE T-shirt. Parking for the event will be at the Caldwell County Health and Human Services Building, 2345 Morganton Blvd. A shuttle will transport attendees to the facility site.

Guests are asked not to bring their pets to the event and to note that ACE will not be doing adoptions during the grand opening.

To give staff time to move into the new building, the current ACE facility, located on Fairview Drive in Lenoir, will be closed Jan. 16-20. ACE will reopen in its new locations on Monday, Jan. 23.