Cafe Gouda celebrates two decades

The burnt orange walls of Cafe Gouda have seen 20 years of history. Customers have come and gone in the small, colorful Hickory restaurant. Staff has grown up together, countless meals have been savored in the teal booths, and thousands of cups of coffee have been enjoyed there. Many more are to come.

Margie Black started the Hickory restaurant with no experience in restaurants, management or food. She had an idea and a dream it would last.

“We just wanted something different from burgers and barbecue,” Black said.

She and a former business partner opened the restaurant 20 years ago this month in the same location it inhabits now, at the end of a brick building in a shopping center on N.C. 127 North in Viewmont.

During the two decades, Black’s customer base has grown. She’s amassed droves of regulars who stop in three to five times a week. They come so often, many make sure she and her staff know when they’re on vacation so the Cafe Gouda staff won’t worry.

Those relationships are the foundation of her business, Black said. Through thick and thin, her loyal customers keep the business running, even through the most difficult challenge yet — COVID-19 — when their sales dropped by 50 percent.