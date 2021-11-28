Cafe changes owners after 40 years, but the name remains

“I couldn’t get her to come on full-time at first,” he said. “I kept begging her to give it a try here. I said, ‘You’re going to make more money here.’”

Eight years ago she started serving and didn’t leave. Eventually, she moved up to manager, to Hewitt’s delight.

“It’s the best decision I’ve ever made,” Hewitt said. “I couldn’t imagine the place without her.”

For Hewitt, the cafe has always been just about business. He bought it after he was laid off from a furniture factory. Hewitt thought he would hire the right people to run the kitchen, manage the wait staff and he would handle the rest.

Over the years Hewitt learned he’d have to do more, eventually learning to do every role in the cafe.

“I had to learn to cook, and I didn’t even know how to fry an egg,” he said. “After a while, I figured out how to do everything.”

When Fish started, Hewitt knew he had someone he could rely on. She started taking care of the cafe’s image — sprucing it up, adding decorations and refreshing the paint.

Fish cares about the restaurant and its customers in a different way, Hewitt said. Fish knows everyone’s name and story.