HICKORY — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and you will see silver and blue pinwheels (the national symbol of child abuse prevention) sprouting up all around Catawba County.

They remind us of the role we each play in ensuring every child has an equal opportunity for healthy growth and development. All children deserve happy childhoods and bright futures.

The Children's Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County is now selling pinwheels in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is observed in April. Pinwheels are $2 each and may be purchased online at https://catawbacountycapc.org/capc/pinwheels-for-prevention/

The public is invited to participate in the Pinwheels for Prevention event that will take place at Zahra Baker All Children's Playground at Kiwanis Park, located at 805 Sixth St., SE, Hickory, from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

Two thousand pinwheels will be placed in a community pinwheel garden by volunteers from Target. Those who purchase 25 or more pinwheels will have their name or the name of their business listed as an event sponsor. The pinwheels will be available for pickup by the sponsors immediately following this event or at the CAPC.

People can also participate by planting your pinwheels in your April gardens and landscapes. Whether you display one pinwheel or a hundred, you help spread the message that children, like garden seeds, thrive when they are nurtured. When you participate, you are invited to send CAPC a picture of your pinwheel garden that the organization may post on the Child Advocacy and Protection Center’s social media pages.

The CAPC is a nonprofit organization that works to prevent and respond to child sexual abuse and serious physical abuse. It coordinates the efforts of Catawba County Social Services, law enforcement, and the District Attorney's office. More information about the CAPC is available on its website at catawbacountycapc.org. You may call the center at 828-465-9296 for more information about the pinwheels, or email lmoretz@catawbacountync.gov.