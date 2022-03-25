Busy weekend ahead at convention center

HICKORY — It will be a busy weekend at the Hickory Metro Convention Center, with the Catawba Valley Pottery & Antiques Festival and the Catawba Valley Gem and Mineral Club’s annual show both taking place.

The club’s 52nd gem, mineral, fossil and jewelry show is being presented today, Saturday and Sunday at the convention center.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission — good for all three days — is $5. Admission is free for children 12 and younger, Scouts and leaders in uniform, military (active or retired), and law enforcement with credentials.

More than 28 vendors will sell gems, minerals, jewelry and fossils. Special demonstrations and exhibits will be featured. On display will be the 16th largest emerald (746 carats) ever to be found in the United States. This emerald was found in Hiddenite in the 1970s. This is the first time it will be publicly displayed.

The 25th annual Catawba Valley Pottery & Antiques Festival will take place Saturday at the convention center. The event brings together potters and vendors from across the Southeast to exhibit and sell their work.

Saturday’s festival also includes live demonstrations and a special exhibit celebrating 25 years of the pottery festival. The exhibit will span the 25 years of celebrating the Catawba Valley style of pottery at previous festivals.

Tickets for Saturday’s festival are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3 to 12, and can be purchased at the door.