Businesses worry vaccine mandate could affect hiring, keeping employees in Catawba County

“Most all companies have people who are deeply concerned about the vaccine,” Smith said. “It is a personal decision. ... With the labor shortage today, everyone has alternatives where they will work. This mandate could force some people to go somewhere the mandate isn’t.”

If the mandate is initiated, Shuford Yarns will offer employees weekly testing in place of vaccination, though Smith expects it will be a long time before it is put in place, if ever.

TSG will likely offer employees the chance to be tested weekly instead of being vaccinated as well, though Goldman worries about the cost. The company looked at several scenarios for testing and estimated it could cost up to half a million dollars each year, he said.

“Who is going to pay for that?” Goldman said. “I’m waiting to find out. Personally, I’ve been open: I would like to implement a mandate (without testing options). I think everything should be vaccinated. But I want to be respectful of people who feel differently, and I can’t do anything to jeopardize the business.”

Other companies are waiting to see what comes forth — Craftmaster Furniture CEO Roy Calcagne said they are waiting on updates from OSHA to figure out what will be required.