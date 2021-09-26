Businesses worry vaccine mandate could affect hiring, keeping employees in Catawba County

Reactions are mixed on the possible federal vaccine mandate for companies that employ over 100 people, but one message is clear: Catawba County businesses are worried about the effect on hiring and employee retention.
In early September, President Joe Biden directed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to write a rule requiring employers with at least 100 employees to make employees get vaccinated or get tested weekly for COVID-19.
The news was welcome for some business owners. Others weren’t pleased. All have questions, said Chamber of Catawba County President Lindsay Keisler. The chamber recently held a webinar to help answer some of those questions, she said.
“There were a lot of blanks that needed to be filled,” Keisler said. “There are still some. What, how and when were the big ones.”
OSHA has not issued the emergency temporary standard yet. Once it has been issued, it could be challenged in court and delayed. That means it could be months before employers see an impact, Keisler said. Still, employers are always thinking about how a mandate could impact hiring and employee retainment.
“I think it’s wise for businesses to think ahead to gauge the potential impacts from a hiring and internal human resources perspective,” Keisler said. “This order certainly has the potential of impacting recruitment.”
TSG Finishing President Michael Goldman is worried the 100-person requirement for the mandate could cause some people to move to smaller companies to avoid getting the vaccine. The fabric finishing company has about 170 employees, he said.
“I’m worried we’re going to set up a situation where we … see people switching from over 100 (employees) companies to under 100 if they have any hesitation about getting the vaccine,” Goldman said. “In a job market like we’ve got in Hickory, where we have more jobs than people, it really could set up a huge inequity.”
Overall, though, Goldman is pleased with the potential mandate. He’s a proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine. “I think this is what’s needed to get people moving to get the vaccine, but also it makes it easier for business to take action,” Goldman said. “It’s easier to mandate the vaccine when there’s government action behind it. The same thing happened with the mask mandate.”
Shuford Yarns President and CEO Marvin Smith isn’t pleased. He personally thinks people should be vaccinated but isn’t in favor of a mandate. “We feel that decision should be between an individual and their doctor,” Smith said.
He’s also concerned about the effect it might have on hiring and keeping employees who are hesitant or opposed to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Most all companies have people who are deeply concerned about the vaccine,” Smith said. “It is a personal decision. ... With the labor shortage today, everyone has alternatives where they will work. This mandate could force some people to go somewhere the mandate isn’t.”
If the mandate is initiated, Shuford Yarns will offer employees weekly testing in place of vaccination, though Smith expects it will be a long time before it is put in place, if ever.
TSG will likely offer employees the chance to be tested weekly instead of being vaccinated as well, though Goldman worries about the cost. The company looked at several scenarios for testing and estimated it could cost up to half a million dollars each year, he said.
“Who is going to pay for that?” Goldman said. “I’m waiting to find out. Personally, I’ve been open: I would like to implement a mandate (without testing options). I think everything should be vaccinated. But I want to be respectful of people who feel differently, and I can’t do anything to jeopardize the business.”
Other companies are waiting to see what comes forth — Craftmaster Furniture CEO Roy Calcagne said they are waiting on updates from OSHA to figure out what will be required.
Even without a mandate in place, TSG Finishing is making an effort to get employees vaccinated.
The company is bringing in representatives from local hospitals to talk about the effects of COVID-19 and why people should get vaccinated. TSG also plans to bring a mobile vaccination clinic to the facility.
“We just want to make it as easy for people as possible,” Goldman said. “Most who haven’t gotten the vaccine, it’s because they haven’t been able to make time, or they’re young and healthy, everyone else around them has it. Those are the people we just need to remove all the barriers for.”
Goldman wants his employees to be as comfortable as possible with the idea of getting vaccinated for when the time comes.
Until then, he’s keeping himself updated on the mandate.
Keisler recommended that all business owners stay informed and prepare. “I would say educate yourself with the potential impacts this could cause for your business and be prepared, plan ahead,” she said.
