HICKORY — True North Realty announces the addition of Rachel Knox, a native of North Carolina, to its team of real estate agents. With her extensive knowledge of the Catawba Valley area and deep roots in Surry County, Knox brings a wealth of experience and a genuine passion for helping clients find their perfect properties. Her skills in financial coaching and relocation assistance make her a valuable asset to the agency.

Having lived in the Catawba Valley area for nearly a decade, Knox has established strong ties to the region. She was born and raised in Surry County. Knox, along with her husband, Josh, and their children, currently live near the scenic Lake Rhodhiss.

As a certified Master Financial Coach through Ramsey Solutions, Knox brings a unique perspective to the real estate industry. She excels in helping clients discover properties that perfectly align with their budgets and financial goals.

With years of experience as a licensed broker, Knox has successfully facilitated sales totaling nearly $8 million in sales volume. Her background as a real estate paralegal provides her with knowledge and insights into the legal aspects of transactions.

Her passions include making music, farming and being an active member of her local church.

To learn more about Knox and the services provided by True North Realty, visit www.nctruenorthrealty.com or call 828-307-0099.