HICKORY — The inaugural Catawba Valley Community College Supply Chain Management Academy celebrated eight graduates at a ceremony on June 22.

This 12-week course provides training in supply chain management skills, such as logistics and information technology, customer service, warehousing management, transportation, strategic and financial logistics, and many more foundational skills. Students were able to tour local businesses, hear from guest speakers, and hold engaging discussions about supply chain management concepts.

Graduates honored at the ceremony included Michael Clanton, James Durham, Tyler Grigg, Michael Hall, Kenneth Little, Teresa Mathis, Pamela Setzer, and Allen Stepp. Each graduate received a Supply Chain Management certificate from CVCC.

Patrick Broos, course instructor, was quick to share his enthusiasm for CVCC's first supply chain management cohort and the great future of Catawba County industry. "The premise behind this (course) is supply chain is complex, it's diverse, it runs every company...I definitely want to thank CVCC leadership for their guidance. Peter and Rudi (of Sarstedt, Inc.), thank you for your guidance and your leadership, for helping develop this program and this course. I'm excited for the future."

Rusty Beam, Director of Business Services at CVCC, shared his own word of encouragement. "You are a very powerful person because you are making the world turn," he said. "I want everyone in Catawba County to know what we are doing here."

"A year ago, my career made a 180-degree turn," said Kenneth Little, one of the course graduates. "I went from manufacturing to a distribution center...so this course worked perfect for me, and it has helped me more than you understand. Thank you all for making this course what it is."

Broos and Beam anticipate many more success stories will result from CVCC's Supply Chain Management Academy. "What started as a small grassroots effort is really making its reaches within the region, and it's becoming quite popular," Broos said. "For you all to be the inaugural class within the county and within our region is absolutely an incredible opportunity."

The next Supply Chain Management Academy will begin in September. For more information about registering for this course or any CVCC Academy, contact Rusty Beam at bbeam742@cvcc.edu.