The owners of a new business in Maiden went from the germination of an idea to doors open in three weeks.

Located on Main Street in Maiden, Unfurled Plant Co. is home to a variety of different indoor and outdoor plants as well as a unique greenroom.

The owners are Brooke and Austin Engle.

Brooke Engle said she wanted to create a space for the plant community and to be accessible for everyone, not just high-end collectors.

“We have beginner house plants that are easier to take care of, and a little more forgiving, if you don’t really know what you’re doing yet,” Engle said.

These plants include pothos, snake plants, spider plants, cacti and succulents. The prices for these beginner plants range from $5 to $10.

The shop also has rare plants that may be harder to come by, Engle said. These plants include variegated billietiae philodendrons, variegated monsteras and rare anthurium hybrids. These plants range from $300 to $5,000.

The plants come from various hobby sellers across North Carolina. Engle said it gives sellers a place to call home and sell plants they grow to, in return, fund their hobbies.

Engle said her shop’s location is special because her husband grew up in Maiden, and that’s where they are raising their two daughters. “It’s a warm and welcoming community, there’s so many unique things about Maiden,” Engle said.

She said the town is a center point for plant communities located in Mooresville, Charlotte and Hickory, which Engle said she feels adds to the appeal of her shop.

The shop features a greenhouse with a sliding glass door. The greenhouse sits in what was once a boutique’s dressing room.

The plant-filled room also has ladybugs, which are at work keeping the plants healthy. Engle said the insects are healthier to use than pesticides.

Unfurled also offers diagnostic and repotting services. The diagnostic services are provided by the shop’s plant hospital, where Engle said people can “drop off their plant similar to the way that people drop their dogs off at the dog groomer.”

Engle said she has developed an eye for recognizing what a plant may need, drawing upon her experience as a plant owner and her interest in herbal medicine.

Engle said she also knows many collector sellers who have a lot of expertise who can help give advice for specific plants.

The repotting service is an important part of Engle’s business because some people get plants during life events. Some examples, she said, are a birth or a funeral. Engle said that even though some people aren’t plant people, these plants may still have sentimental value to those who may not have the time or knowledge to do more complex maintenance for the plant.

“I’ve heard of people having these really emotional connections with plants, given to them from a long-lost family member and stuff like that,” Engle said. “So, I just want to be as helpful as I can.”

Unfurled Plant Co. also carries many handmade, local-to-North Carolina products such as trellises, neem oil (a natural pesticide), and hats.

The store also features lines of propagating tubes along the left wall that hold clippings for sale. Engle said the goal is to eventually grow the wall into a take-one, leave-one system for the plant community to swap clippings.

Engle said her favorite plant is an Anthurium hybrid, which she has tattooed on the inside of her left wrist.

“I had to be kind of obsessed with it to get it tattooed,” Engle said.