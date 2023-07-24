From the slaughterhouse to the voodoo bayou, the attractions at Lake Hickory Haunts will be featured in the latest project from an independent filmmaker from North Carolina.

The film is titled "You're It."

Writer and director Ron Rossmann said his idea is to create a psychological slasher movie that follows a paranormal serial killer who stalks the crew of a retro-style horror film.

Rossmann said his inspiration for "You're It" bubbled up out of a discussion with Gregbo Watson.

Watson is the executive producer of "You're It." He has also worked for Marvel Comics and Zeno's Comics.

Rossmann said the duo was inspired by John Carpenter's film "Halloween."

Carpenter took basically no budget and launched the slasher film genre, Rossmann said.

"It was prior to the gore era. So, if you watch 'Halloween' compared to 'Friday the 13th,' it's scary, but there's not as much gore," Rossmann said. "So, we kind of lost that. So, we wanted to go back to those roots."

Watson also wanted to pay homage to films such as "Saw" and "Final Destination." From there, Rossmann said, "You're It" was born.

Lake Hickory Haunts actor Clam Sepulveda put Rossmann in contact with Lake Hickory Haunts owner Ryan Settlemyre, which led to filming at the attraction.

Sepulveda is going on his 16th year of haunt acting. He previously worked at Scarowinds.

"I had heard of Lake Hickory Haunts," Rossmann said. "It's got a huge reputation of being one of the best haunts in the Carolinas."

Rossmann previously directed a season of "Stro's SINister SINema" at the haunt.

Settlemyre said he is excited to welcome Rossmann back to Lake Hickory Haunts to use attractions for film sets.

"In the off-season, it's like if any other creators or artists can work with us to utilize them, it's great," Settlemyre said.

Rossmann's interest in filmmaking started with visits to his uncle's house, who is a microbiologist and got him interested in science fiction. The movie that inspired Rossmann to try and start creating on his own was "The Thing from Another World."

"I said, I want to make movies like that," Rossmann said.

Rossmann said from that point forward he became a cinephile. He said he was a late bloomer when it came to filming, but he started out as an author and then moved toward writing screenplays and plays for schools.

He said he wants "You're It" to be different from a typical slasher movie in the sense that he doesn't want it to be just about the gore.

"I want you to feel for the characters because most of these (movies) kill, kill, kill, kill, kill, which is fine," Rossmann said. "But we want you to go, damn, I didn't want that person to die."

The movie is expected to feature actors Santiago Cirilo and Amber Dawn Fox, who both appeared on the TV series "The Walking Dead."

The filming for "You're It" is set to start in January 2024 and is expected to take about 12 weekends, Rossmann said.

The budget for the film was $10,000, but Rossmann and his crew raised just over $7,000 through Kickstarter.