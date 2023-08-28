Stephen Childers fought back tears as he stood outside the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams plant in Taylorsville Monday morning.

Childers, a leather cutter who worked for the furniture maker off-and-on for the last two decades, found out through social media over the weekend the plant would be closing. The news was confirmed by an official notice from the company.

“I really loved that job,” Childers said. “(The closing) hurt a lot of people’s feelings.”

In addition to the main plant in Taylorsville, the company is also closing a framing plant in Hiddenite and distribution center in Iredell County.

Company founder Mitchell Gold estimated in an interview Monday morning the closings will affect a total of around 800 nationwide.

Alexander County Public Information Officer Gary Herman said the total employment impact in Alexander and Iredell counties is 533.

Gold said his understanding is that the company is ceasing operations because the company’s bank accused the company of being in technical default and abruptly suspended credit.

“The bank had gotten to the point where they did not want to continue financing the company,” Gold said.

Gold and partner Bob Williams founded the company in 1989. Gold said he and Williams “are devastated and kind of furious also.”

“I am broken-hearted,” Gold said. “I am especially heartbroken over what this means to our employees, what this means to our vendors and what this means to our customers, what this means to our community.”

Gold said neither he nor Williams currently own the company. He said the company is now owned by The Stephens Group based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Gold said he left the role of CEO in 2019 and has been under contract with the company to perform work as needed. He said he has not been involved with the company for most of that period but was brought back in last April to assist interim CEO Chris Moye.

He praised the interim CEO, saying that Moye has “done an extraordinary job of trying to save the company.”

Gold added, “It was just out of his control.”

County leaders said in a statement they are working with the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, NCWorks and local companies to support those who have lost jobs.

"The sudden closure of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams in Alexander County is devastating news to many of the citizens and families that rely on employment there, and our hearts go out to them," Alexander County Commissioner Marty Pennell said via the statement.

He added, “I want to challenge our local industries to publicize job openings and reach out to these folks who have lost their job at no fault of their own.”

Some local companies have already begun to answer that call, with Craftmaster Furniture, Schneider Mills and Paragon Films inviting laid-off workers to apply.