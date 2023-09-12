MORGANTON — Full-service marketing, graphic design and website development firm, VanNoppen Marketing, recently announced the retirement of Allen VanNoppen who founded the Morganton-based business in 2001.

He will remain chairman of VanNoppen Marketing’s board of directors.

Promoted to the newly created positions of co-CEO are Nancy VanNoppen, creative director, and Jean VanNoppen Patton, operations director. VanNoppen and Patton have been with VNM since 2015 and 2016 respectively and hold equity partnership positions within the agency.

Allen VanNoppen began reducing his daily engagement with VNM in early 2022 when he started a newspaper to serve Burke County. He is the newspaper’s publisher.

“VanNoppen Marketing is in fantastic hands,” said Allen VanNoppen. “Under Nancy and Jean’s active leadership, VNM has realized progressive year-over-year growth across all benchmarks: Portfolio, client care, sales, capabilities, service offering, personnel and talent staffing, and company culture.”

“Speaking both as a parent and an employer, I could not be more proud of the responsible stewardship and management they have consistently demonstrated,” he said.

VNM’s new co-CEOs have been implementing changes throughout the company over the past year. Under their leadership, VNM has added event planning, exhibition design and commercial interior design to its capabilities while scaling existing services such as streaming tv advertising, omnichannel brand strategy, custom website and CRM development. As a result, the company saw a 30% increase in business last year.

“We’re excited about what’s next for VanNoppen Marketing,” said Nancy VanNoppen. “As service lines expand and talented people join the core team, we get to do what we love every day on a growing scale: innovate.“