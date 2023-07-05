LENOIR — U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, Caldwell County leaders, and city of Lenoir officials recently joined the Caldwell County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand opening of Wild Fork Foods, a division of JBS.

The new two-story 80,000-square-foot facility houses one of the largest production tunnel freezers ever built and will produce single serve, frozen proteins.

“JBS and Wild Fork continue to be one of Caldwell County’s top employers and their new $65 million private investment into our community will expand their footprint and add more than 80 jobs,” said Caldwell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Randy Church.

Since 2014, Caldwell County has partnered with JBS on several job creation projects.

“Part of Caldwell County’s strategic plan for economic growth includes supporting existing industry,” said Church, “and it is a privilege to support a company that helps their team members and their dependents pursue higher education at Caldwell Community College tuition free and gives back to our community, specifically to our first responders.”

Wild Fork's sales are mostly online at wildforkfoods.com with a few retail locations in Florida.