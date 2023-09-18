Workers continue making progress on the expansion of the Hickory Metro Convention Center. In the last month, workers have raised the walls for the addition to the building.

The $14 million expansion and renovation to the convention center began in May. Expansion space will be used to attract various athletic events, including basketball, volleyball and gymnastics.

The project is expected to be complete within 13 to 14 months.

Hickory Metro Convention Center CEO Mandy Pitts Hildebrand has touted the impact of tourism in Hickory. She described 2022 as a record year for visitor spending, citing data from Visit North Carolina, which is part of the nonprofit Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

The data showed visitor spending in Catawba County growing by 13.5 percent from 2021.

Visitors to Catawba County spent more than $331 million in the county last year, according to the data. The largest spending categories were food and drink at almost $112 million and transportation at nearly $80 million.

The tourism sector also employed 2,400 people, generated $85.2 million in payroll and contributed $11.3 million in local taxes in 2022.