Hickory saw a boom in hotel stays and corresponding hotel revenue during the last fiscal year.

“We looked at the numbers, the hotel occupancy numbers, and they were the best that they’ve ever been,” Hickory City Manager Warren Wood told members of the Hickory City Council at a recent meeting.

The city collected nearly $2.5 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue, up more than $1 million from the lows seen during the heart of the pandemic in the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to data provided by the city.

Professionals in the hospitality industry say they have seen a shift in travelers.

Farrah Corpening is the general manager of the Fairfield Inn by Marriott. The Fairfield Inn reopened last December after a year-long, ground-up renovation.

Corpening said since the hotel reopened she has seen the larger numbers of people staying for longer. She said the hotel has specifically hosted a number of nurses coming from outside of the area.

“I think it’s the shortage of some of the staff that they have at the hospitals because they really need a lot of staff and nurses. So, with the long-term stay ones, or the travel nurses as they are, they end up coming from out of state and other areas to help the hospitals and local doctors' offices,” Corpening said.

The Fairfield is located next to the Hickory Metro Convention Center and Corpening said the convention center is an important driver of business.

In the post-pandemic world, she said the convention center business has also changed, with some events they were accustomed to seeing not returning and other groups coming back smaller.

“They weren’t as big as they used to be, like some of the food shows or some of the other conventions, but they’re still trying to ramp up and come back,” Corpening said.

Brad Lail, a hotel developer and former Hickory city councilman, said there has been good news for the local hospitality industry post-COVID.

“Hotel business has been good,” Lail said. “It rebounded really well after COVID. We’re seeing things return to normal, whatever that means. I mean things have shifted, you know. I think the way a lot of things have changed post-COVID.”

One shift he noted was a rise in leisure travel, what Lail defined as “itinerant travelers or folks with kids that are traveling through the area or just stopping from the interstate.”

Lail said he is involved with another hotel project in Hickory, a 91-room Home2 Suites which is under development on land between the Wendy’s and Crowne Plaza Hotel off U.S. Highway 70. The site is in the heavily traveled, commercial one-mile section of the highway, between interstate exits 125 and 126.

The hotel will be located not directly on the highway but behind a property that was recently considered as a location for a Cheddar's restaurant, he said.