Visitors to downtown Hickory this weekend will have a chance to see the city’s newest mural being painted on the side of the old Woolworth building east of Union Square.

James Smith, a Hickory native who now lives in Los Angeles, is painting the mural for the autism behavioral health center Compleat Kidz.

“They’re opening another location here very soon, so I think they’re really excited to be downtown and they just wanted to add something vibrant and colorful to the space,” Smith said.

The mural depicts a boy climbing a tree. Smith started painting the mural and said he would be working through the weekend and possibly early into next week. He said he would be out painting primarily in the afternoons and evenings.

Smith has painted several other murals throughout Hickory, including the “Welcome to Hickory” mural in downtown, the “Break Free” mural of the horses on Old Lenoir Road and the mural on the side of Exodus Homes headquarters.