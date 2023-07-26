A new barbecue restaurant has opened up at the former Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar location on U.S. 70.

Brian Rogers, one of the owners of the Shuckin’ Shack, said it seemed the best interest of their business to move to a different restaurant type.

“We just felt with the way that the market was with seafood and kind of the price point of it that, we needed to move in a different, something that would fit more in the Hickory area,” Rogers said.

That new restaurant is a barbecue place known as Hugh’s Q. The new business opened July 5, a little over two months after the Shuckin’ Shack closed.

Rogers says he’s no stranger to smoking meat for family gatherings. However, he said the smoker for the restaurant — a retrofitted 330-gallon propane tank brought in from South Carolina a few weeks ago — is larger than the equipment he is accustomed to using.

The restaurant’s menu is limited to barbecue staples: pulled pork, chicken, turkey, brisket and ribs alongside traditional sides such as fries, potato salad, slaw and beans.

Rogers said the smoking times for the meats range from between 12 to 16 hours for the brisket — “It’s not done ‘til it’s just done” — to around five hours for the chicken and turkey. He said the restaurant uses the brisket and pulled pork to flavor their beans.

The restaurant burns oak and hickory wood to cook and flavor the meat.

His advice for customers: “Get here early because a lot of times we will sell out, especially the brisket. That’s kind of been some of the struggles is, 'How much do we need to cook and how much space do I have to cook it?'”