HICKORY — Gastroenterology Associates announced the addition of Behnam Laderian, M.D., to the practice. Laderian is board certified in internal medicine and board eligible in gastroenterology. He is currently accepting new patients.

Laderian joins physicians Caroll Koscheski, John Meier, Simon Allport, Gaa Richardson, Susan Nikrooz, Kristen Mussari, Disha Shah and Bradley Zins at the specialty practice.

The medical team now includes 16 health care providers with nine gastroenterologists and seven advanced practice providers.

“We are very excited to have Dr. Laderian join our practice,” said Stacey Coffey, chief executive officer. “The providers and staff of Gastroenterology Associates are committed to providing excellent GI care to the patients of our community. Dr. Laderian is a wonderful addition to our team of providers supporting our mission of quality, patient-centered care.”

Laderian will provide care for patients in the endoscopy center and clinic at Gastroenterology Associates, as well as hospital patients of Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.

Laderian earned his undergraduate degree in biochemistry from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Following an internship and residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa, he went on to complete fellowship training at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.

Laderian holds memberships in the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Founded in 1996, Gastroenterology Associates, P.A. specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive and liver diseases. Gastroenterology and hepatology services include advanced evaluation and treatment of diseases of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon, pancreas, biliary system (gallbladder and bile ducts) and liver.

The physicians are GI specialists committed to delivering quality health care, expertise, and advanced techniques in endoscopy in a comfortable, compassionate environment.

Gastroenterology Associates features a 3,500-square-foot endoscopy center recognized for outstanding quality measures by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. It is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, Inc. and licensed by Medicare and the state of North Carolina.

Gastroenterology Associates serves patients in a 50-mile region including eight counties: Catawba, Alexander, Caldwell, Burke, Lincoln, Iredell, Watauga and Wilkes.

The practice is in the Medical Specialties Center at 415 N. Center St. in Hickory.

Learn more at gastro-associates.net.