A new variant of COVID-19 labeled as BA.2.86 was recently discovered by the Centers for Disease Control.

“Based on what CDC knows now, existing tests used to detect, and medications used to treat COVID-19 appear to be effective with this variant,” the CDC website says. “BA.2.86 may be more capable of causing infection in people who have previously had COVID-19 or who have received COVID-19 vaccines.”

In May, the CDC and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services stopped reporting exact COVID-19 deaths and positive cases numbers. The state health department continues to monitor COVID-19 particles found in wastewater and hospitalizations for symptoms of respiratory viruses. Those viruses include COVID-19, RSV and influenza.

Dori Maltba, the director of nursing at Alexander County Public Health, said the department has received more calls requesting COVID-19 tests over the last two to three weeks. Before then, the department was receiving few if any calls, Maltba said.

Maltba estimated that the department has tested 10-15 people over the last two and a half weeks. Of those tests, roughly 55% were positive, she said.

Maltba said that it is difficult to know exactly how many people are getting tested or have tested positive because local physicians no longer have to report their data. She added that outbreaks are still required to be reported and so far, there has not been an outbreak in Alexander County.

“At this point, there is no evidence that this variant is causing more severe illness,” the CDC website says. “That assessment may change as additional scientific data are developed. CDC will share more as we know more.”

According to the CDC, hospital admissions for COVID-19 are low for Catawba, Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Iredell counties.

According to the state, hospitalizations have steadily increased since the end of July. Catawba, Burke and Iredell counties are part of two healthcare regions: Metrolina Healthcare Preparedness Coalition and the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition.

Alexander and Caldwell counties fall under the Triad coalition.

The Metrolina Healthcare Preparedness Coalition reported a weekly average of 96 COVID-19 hospitalizations with an average of seven ICU patients for the week ending on Aug. 26. The average for the prior week was 73 hospitalized patients and five patients in an ICU. For the week ending on July 29, there was a weekly average of 40 hospitalizations and six ICU patients, according to NCDHHS.

The Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition reported a weekly average of 98 COVID-19 hospitalized patients and 11 ICU patients for the Aug. 26 week. The average for the prior week was 79 hospitalizations and nine ICU patients. For the week of July 29, there was a weekly average of 52 hospital patients with five patients in an ICU, according to NCDHHS.

Statewide, 485 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals during the week ending on Aug. 26. Eight patients with influenza were admitted to state hospitals during that time. That is 50 more COVID-19 patients than the week prior. Influenza-related hospitalizations decreased by six patients, according to NCDHHS.

The health departments for Iredell County and Catawba County were unable to provide any insight into how COVID-19 is affecting the areas due to the lack of reporting requirements.

“What has not changed is that COVID-19, although generally a milder disease than it once was, can still cause severe illness or death, even in people who were previously healthy,” Catawba County Public Health Public Information Officer Emily Killian said. “Vaccination still remains the best way to prevent severe disease, hospitalizations and deaths.”

Killian said Catawba County Public Health and all Catawba County Libraries still give out free at-home COVID-19 testing kits. Killian anticipates that updated COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the health department by the fall.

Maltba said Alexander County Public Health offers testing and vaccination. Citizens can call the Alexander County Public Health to set up an appointment at 828-632-9704.

The Iredell County Health Department continues to offer five free at-home testing kits per person to anyone that visits the facilities, Iredell County Health Department Public Information Officer Sierra Ashworth said. The kits are available in the lobbies of all Iredell County Health Department locations.

“We offer community education resources through our COVID-19 Community Health Outreach coordinator, G’Kahlin Ford, including pamphlets, and presentations concerning COVID-19 prevention measures,” Ashworth added. “Outside of virus specific education and resources, since the COVID-19 pandemic strained many families, and increased the rate of food insecurity across the nation, we have partnered with the United Way to increase access to community resources for food.”