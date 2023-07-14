HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint hospital, has received the American Heart Association’s Get with the Guidelines Heart Failure Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure, which is demonstrated by reduced readmissions and more healthy days at home.

About 6 million U.S. adults are living with heart failure, a number that is expected to increase to more than 8 million by 2030. Despite the name, heart failure doesn’t mean that the heart has stopped working. It means the heart is having a hard time pumping blood and oxygen throughout the body. While there is no cure for heart failure, patients can live a quality life by working with their health care team to create and follow a plan that may include medication, symptom monitoring and lifestyle changes.

The Get with the Guidelines quality achievement award is earned by hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date guidelines as outlined by the American Heart Association. Get with the Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines. The program aims to increase healthy days at home and reduce hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.

“Frye Regional is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Philip Greene, MD, chief executive officer of Frye Regional Medical Center. “Get with the Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in Catawba County and beyond can experience longer, healthier lives.”

Each year, program participants qualify for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for heart failure patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get with the Guidelines participants also provide education to patients to help them manage their chronic condition at home.

“We are pleased to recognize the leaders and teams at Frye Regional for a strong commitment to caring for people with heart failure,” said Clyde W. Yancy, MD, national chairperson of the American Heart Association Heart Failure systems of care advisory group and chief of the division of cardiology at Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine. “Hospitals that participate in Get with the Guidelines quality improvement programs often see better patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

Frye Regional is also recognized on the American Heart Association’s Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll. Hospitals on the honor roll meet specific criteria that improves medication adherence, provides early follow-up care and coordination, and enhances patient education. The goal is to further reduce hospital readmissions and help patients improve their quality of life in managing this chronic condition.

“At our Heart Failure Clinic, we work with each patient to maximize their lifelong heart health, comfort and quality of life,” said Twilla Walker, NP, a nurse practitioner with FryeCare Cardiology and a champion for Frye Regional’s Heart Failure Clinic. “Proper medical treatment combined with lifestyle changes is vital to improving the signs and symptoms of heart failure, such as shortness of breath, persistent cough or wheezing, and swelling in the legs, ankles and feet.”

Frye Regional also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award, which aims to ensure that patients with Type 2 diabetes — who might be at higher risk for complications — receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to heart disease or stroke.

In addition to the American Heart Association awards, Frye Regional recently announced that it earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Heart Failure Certification. The Joint’ Commission’s Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

To learn more, visit MyFryeRegional.com.