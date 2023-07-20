CONOVER — Conover Nursing is celebrating its 14th class of nurse aide graduates.

Conover Nursing and Rehab, a five-star facility, has been offering this state-approved course for over three years and has graduated 14 classes of new nurse aides. The idea came in 2019 to the leadership team, and by July 2020, over 100 applications were received. Since then, other health care facilities in the Hickory area have followed Conover Nursing’s lead and formed their own programs.

The goal was to support those who wanted to start a career in the health care field but did not have either the financial means or they had a schedule conflict due to working somewhere else. This program offered the best of both worlds. With their success in mind, the organization decided to pay students to learn, buy the textbooks, supplies, and even pay for the state exam so they could be certified with the state of North Carolina.

Classes and clinicals are held in the facility, and Conover Nursing has hired licensed instructors to teach and mentor, which makes learning convenient and job transition less stressful for students.

In their latest state survey in 2022, Conover Nursing received a zero-deficiency survey. In 2020, Conover Nursing and Rehab was awarded the “Silver Award” by ACHA for demonstrating innovation and quality. This accolade has only been awarded to 20 other facilities over the past 10 years. Conover Nursing and Rehab has ranked in the top 10% of skilled nursing facilities in the United States for 10 consecutive years.

Conover Nursing and Rehab’s mission is “to serve others in a warm and nurturing environment, where all feel loved, happy and valued as a member of our family.”

Conover Nursing and Rehab is at 920 4th St. SW in Conover. If you are interested in learning more about the CNA program or know someone who may want more information, call 828-695-8282.