The first meals served in Hickory’s new First Watch restaurant were free ones.

In June, First Watch welcomed selected guests for breakfast and lunch. The restaurant hosted a soft opening event to give employees live training and practice before the official opening day on June 19, while also raising money for the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry.

Instead of paying for their food once guests received the check, they were invited to donate the cost of their meal to the ministry, according to Greater Hickory Cooperative Christina Ministry Director of Development Bonita Ferretti.

“It’s important to us as a company and a brand to be good neighbors and be part of the community we serve,” First Watch Operating Partner Andrew Paschal said.

The ministry is a local nonprofit providing services for the uninsured, families and individuals in crisis and individuals experiencing homelessness. Located at 31 First Ave. SE in Hickory, Greater Hickory offers rental and mortgage assistance, laundry, shower and mail services and a clothing closet to community members in need.

In addition to these services, the Hickory nonprofit also hosts a full-service pharmacy for patients to get medications at little to no cost and a medical clinic for free primary and specialty care for the uninsured.

The First Watch effort raised more than $9,000 for the ministry, which Ferretti said will most likely be used to assist with the nonprofit’s general operations. She said the money will be key to “keeping the lights on” and the organization’s important services operating.

Director of Health and Client Services at Greater Hickory Molly Sain said she and her family ate at First Watch on the second day of the event. She said she enjoyed watching people make donations and support the work the ministry is doing. Ferretti said one woman who took part in the soft opening mailed the nonprofit a $500 check.

“It’s nice to see a corporate company that wants to be a part of (the community) and that has a heart for giving back,” Ferretti said.

The restaurant is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and located at 1510 Eighth Street Drive SE. Paschal said that First Watch is committed to serving fresh food with high-quality ingredients, and the kitchen prepares everything to order. Heat lamps and microwaves are nowhere to be found.

The menu features sandwiches, salads, power bowls, waffles, pancakes, French toast and egg-centered plates ranging from $6.69 to $13.49. Specialty drinks include juices, iced coffees and brunch cocktails. In late August, Paschal said the Hickory location will start offering a seasonal menu that utilizes ingredients that are in-season and at the peak of their freshness. The seasonal menu will then change about every 10 weeks.

“We couldn’t be more proud to be part of the Hickory community,” Paschal said.