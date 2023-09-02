Betty Towery turned 80 in July, but she still turns up for her shifts at the Bojangles restaurant in Conover.

“I haven’t even thought about quitting yet,” she said. “People ask me: ‘When are you going to retire?’ I say, ‘Some day but not today.’”

She’s up before sunrise and often works 10-hour days.

“I’d rather be out like that than sitting home looking at the walls,” she said.

In the mornings, she wraps biscuits and fries eggs for customers. She said she moves to the restaurant’s front line and takes orders as the morning progresses.

Betty, who lives outside Maiden in the edge of Lincoln County, said she started working with her family in tobacco fields when she was 6. “We would race across the field dusting tobacco so we could go to Bible school,” she said.

Her first full-time job was at a hosiery mill, and she spent decades working in textile mills in the area. When the textile plant where she worked closed, Betty said a friend encouraged her to apply for a job at the Conover Bojangles.

That’s been her work home now for about 30 years.

“I really like working,” she said. “You meet a lot of people.”

She relishes the regulars.

“We have a lot of the same customers,” she said on Aug. 14. “We had two guys come in twice today. They ate breakfast and came back for lunch.”

Betty is popular with coworkers, too. Crew leader Michael Harry says Betty is a sweet lady who is dedicated to her job. “It’s amazing at her age to get up at 4 a.m. and work 10 hours,” he said.

Coworker Ruth Teague says Betty is good with customers.

Betty said she knows no other way to be.

“I’ve worked hard since 18. I’ve always worked,” she said. “You’ve got to work hard to get by.”