The gym at East Taylorsville Baptist Church was filled on Tuesday with former employees of the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams furniture factory visiting recruitment tables for companies from Alexander County and surrounding areas.

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams closed in late August after 34 years in business. The closing left 533 employees without jobs. The people worked at the main plant in Taylorsville, the framing plant in Hiddenite and the distribution center in Statesville.

“There have been a lot of people with sad faces, hugs and tears in here today,” Catawba Valley Community College Human Resources Development Coordinator Tammy Buff said.

Catawba Valley Community College was one of more than 40 organizations offering support and potential career opportunities to former employees of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams during a job fair on Tuesday afternoon.

The job fair was organized by the Western Piedmont Council of Governments and NC Works. Thirty-seven employers and five partner agencies were present at the job fair, Western Piedmont Council of Governments Director of Workforce Development Charity Patterson Hamber said.

Hamber said more companies reached out to participate but slots filled up quickly.

Hamber said the Western Piedmont Council of Governments began planning the job fair immediately after Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams closed. The fair was not only about offering employment. The partnering agencies were there to help people with their mortgages and to sort potential educational opportunities for career changes, Hamber added.

In the first hour of the job fair, Hamber estimated that at least 60 people came by looking for employment.

How did we get here?

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams employees received emails on Aug. 26 informing them not to report to their workstations the following Monday. This news came as a shock to many employees like married couple Julie and Mickey Barnes.

“It’s been stressful because we were told in June that the company was secure,” Julie Barnes said. “The buyers were going to keep (Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams). They weren't going to sell (the company) and then turn around and here we go into September, and they shut the doors on us.”

Julie Barnes worked for the company for 23 years. Julie was a receiving manager. Mickey Barnes, who worked there for 15 years, was a stock associate.

One concern for the couple is finding a job that will pay close to what they were making at Mitchell Gold+ Bob Williams. Another concern is commuting to work. They live in Stony Point and only drove around 10 minutes to get to work. Julie said now they may have to drive 30 to 45 minutes.

“That's a big change, and we have family,” Julie Barnes said. “We’re so used to Mitchell Gold being family oriented about you getting off work to go the ballgames and stuff like that. That’s a big impact when you're 45 minutes away for a job and you’ve got to get home for a ballgame.”

Other employees said they could tell that the company was going under.

“To be honest with you, I wasn't surprised because I felt like (the shutdown) was coming,” Kimberly Smith said. “I just felt like how it was done, it wasn't right to me and the employees that were working there.”

Smith worked for Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams for nearly three years as a flatwork sewer. Smith said she is open to different employment options. She said the shutdown didn’t impact her as heavily as it did some of her coworkers. “My concern is you have people that worked there for 10, 15, 20 years that have families,” Smith said. “And then, boom, that happened. Now, they are probably struggling trying to find (work).”

In August, founder Mitchell Gold said the company was forced to close after their bank cut off financing.

Company files for bankruptcy

The company, which is owned by The Stephens Group in Arkansas, filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 6, according to court documents.

“I wish that (Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams) would find a different owner and they would open it back up,” Julie Barnes said. “Get us back on board. I mean, I'd go back in a heartbeat. I have no hard feelings. I'm ready to go back. Get the doors back up and we will be there.”

As county leaders look to the future in the wake of the closing of one of the county's major employers, they are highlighting economic development efforts.

They said the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation’s role has enabled the expansion of Paragon Films by assisting with the sale of land for a new 70,000-square-foot warehouse, according to a release from the county.

The development corporation has also secured nearly $1.8 million from the state, the Golden LEAF Foundation, North Carolina Railroad and Appalachian Regional Commission to aid in development of a site in the Alexander Industrial Park.

Tammy Buff said many of the employees visited the CVCC table at the job fair. Buff said the school is offering more opportunities than just two-year degrees. Two resources that Buff and her colleagues were suggesting were workforce readiness workshops and an employability lab.

Buff said the course fees for the employability lab are waived for anyone who is unemployed, received notification of a pending layoff, are working and eligible for federal earned income tax credit or are earning a wage that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.

The employability lab is open from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. The lab is open through Dec. 14 at the East Campus building of Catawba Valley. In the lab, people can receive help creating a resume, enhance their computer skills and search for a job, Buff said.