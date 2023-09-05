HICKORY — Jeff Boggs, a captain with Hickory Fire Department, is retiring after 30 years of service. He began his firefighting career on Aug. 22, 1994. Boggs was promoted to fire apparatus operator in 2001 and his last and current promotion as captain in March of 2003.

Boggs obtained multiple certifications during his career including Advanced Firefighter Certification, Fire Officer Level III, Driver Operator EVD, Technical Rescuer Vehicle and Machinery Rescuer, General Instructor Level II, Emergency Medical Technician, Firefighter Level II, NC Hazardous Materials Operations, Fire Inspector Level I, and Fire and Life Safety Educator Level I. He also successfully completed the 1999 and 2009 NC Breathing Equipment school.

He plans on starting a new career working as a safety manager for a contracting company and enjoying time with his family. Boggs lives in Hickory with wife, Leigh-Anne. They have two sons, Clayton, a junior at N.C. State University; and Cole, beginning his first year at Campbell University.