SHERRILLS FORD — EmergeOrtho announced the opening of their new orthopedic clinic in the Sherrills Ford area. This is the 10th location to open in the Foothills region.

Appointments are available now with board-certified orthopedic specialists that can diagnose and treat disorders of the bones, joints, muscles, and tissues. Pain and medication management, as well as physical and hand therapy appointments are also available.

“We’ve seen the Sherrills Ford area grow considerably over the last few years, and we saw a need for a local orthopedic service line.

We look forward to meeting patients right in their hometown,” said Kyle Raygor, CEO of the Foothills Region of EmergeOrtho.

“We have experienced providers ready to serve this community and look forward to expanding our services and hours of operation in the future. Plans to open an orthopedic urgent care with evening and weekend hours are in the works, as well as a mobile MRI unit. We want this community to be able to have all the care they need right here at home,” Raygor said.

EmergeOrtho is the largest physician-owned orthopedic practice in North Carolina and the sixth largest practice in the United States.

From the mountains to the coast, EmergeOrtho’s medical team serves patients with over 45 offices in 22 counties specializing in bone, muscle, and joint pain and disorders.

EmergeOrtho offers a variety of experience in specific areas including back, neck, and spine; elbow and arm; foot and ankle; hand and wrist; hip and knee; shoulder; general orthopedics; sports medicine; and trauma. Whenever possible, orthopedic conditions are treated without surgery, but if surgery is needed, patients benefit from receiving innovative, minimally invasive procedures such as anterior hip replacement, arthroscopic shoulder surgery and many more options.

Visit www.emergeortho.com or call 828-672-1299 for more information about providers and services and to request an appointment.