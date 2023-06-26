After two and a half years of planning and preparation, Cowa-Saké hosted its official grand opening earlier this month.

Located in the One North Center, the downtown Hickory-based restaurant serves Japanese-style dishes as well as a variety of other foods, specifically featuring sushi and burgers. Primarily serving dinner, Cowa-Saké is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4-10 p.m.

Designing floor-plan concepts, menus, branding and logos, picking out the modern furniture, uniforms and mood lighting and selecting Japanese whiskeys were only a few of the steps involved in the planning process, according to Imagine One Hospitality CEO Robert Lackey.

In collaboration with Weave Branding, the Imagine One Hospitality team chose the name Cowa-Saké to capture the restaurant’s specialties in sushi, sake, burgers and Japanese cuisine all in one brand, according to executive associate Kristin Stober.

However, Lackey said the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic posed the most difficult challenge for the development of the restaurant. Supply chain issues and rising inflation set back the preparation for opening the location.

Prior to the June opening, Cowa-Saké organized a soft opening the week before to train staff and refine operations. Sallie Long, director of hospitality, said the team made small touches to presentation, display and service details. Theatrics are a major focus of the restaurant’s staff, spanning from presentation of cocktails, tableside smoke and fire on desserts.

All of those early challenges faded into the background when June 14 arrived, and it was time to welcome guests into the renovated building.

“Being able to walk up to people and literally hearing like, ‘Oh my gosh!’” Long said. “It was just this overwhelming joy and excitement over the food, the presentation and the delivery. People were so delighted, and it’s always awesome to be a part of that.”

Prices range from $3.50 to $17 for the restaurant’s small-plate meals. The burger menu, with costs ranging from $15 to $24, features a chicken bacon avocado burger, salmon BLT and a Poke burger made with tuna, fish and salmon. Sashimi Nigiri, Tobanyaki and Yakitori headline the Japanese-inspired foods. Cowa-Saké also offers vegetarian options.

Executive chef Freddy Julius arrived to the restaurant at 5 a.m. the morning of the official opening to prepare the stations and handle the fresh fish.

“The best part for me would be about an hour into service when you start to feel like the first day jitters are kind of shaken off,” he said. “You finally see the staff start rolling, the guests piling in and finally seeing the entire building full for the first time.”

Through the back hallway, a blend of brandings and slogans connect Cowa-Saké with its sibling restaurant, Frothy Rooster. The connected restaurant will primarily serve breakfast, brunch and lunch, featuring a coffee bar and grab-and-go fridge.

The Frothy Rooster is expected to open in July and will share a kitchen with Cowa-Saké.