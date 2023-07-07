Paramount Hyundai recently finished an overhaul of its dealership that Paramount owner Benny Yount says will improve conditions for employees and customers alike.

The renovations included creating a more open layout between the two showrooms, improving customer waiting areas and adding new furniture, among other changes.

“It’s really like just building a new facility, to be honest with you,” Yount said. “Even though it’s not ground up, it feels that way and it costs that way.”

He said the renovation cost around $4 million. The majority of the renovation wrapped up within the last month. The only thing left to do is finish paving part of the parking lot by the dealership.

Paramount has worked with Hyundai corporate to plan the renovation. David E. Looper & Co. served as the contractor.

“I think it’s going to be much more convenient,” Yount said of the upgraded dealership. “It’s much more user-friendly and the environment’s changed completely. We’re a very clean environment — not that we weren’t clean before, but this is just a clean look.”

He said the company has also added employees, including new service valets and salespeople amid increased sales.

“The allocation of vehicles is getting better and plus with the new facility here, Hyundai has been kind and gracious enough to allocate us additional vehicles. So those vehicles are starting to come in and our inventories are going back up,” Yount said. “So, it’s going to be a good situation for us and for our customers. They’re not going to have to wait for vehicles like they did before.”