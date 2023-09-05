Visitors to Tastebuds Popcorn in Hickory will see 70 buckets of flavored popcorn lining the walls around the store.

Owners and sisters Eliza Hucks and Nancy Bledsoe grew up on a farm in Mountain View and said they have always had a love for sweet treats.

“We love all things sugar,” Hucks said.

They opened their shop in June at 254 1st Avenue NW in a spot which was once home to First ‘n Flight Skateboards.

As first-time business owners, Hucks said they wanted to start out with something simple with an offering that Hickory didn’t have.

While doing research, the sisters came across Tastebuds Popcorn, based out of Belmont.

Once they tried Tastebuds popcorn, Hucks said the two of them knew what to do next.

Hucks and Bledsoe decided to sign an agreement with the Belmont owners, so that they could open up their own shop in Hickory selling Tastebuds Popcorn. The agreement allows the duo to still have the freedom to make the business their own.

All of the Tastebuds Popcorn sold in Hickory is made in Belmont.

Hucks and Bledsoe said they plan to rotate in new flavors every week from the 200 flavors that the Tastebuds store in Belmont carries. Hucks said the Hickory store also wants to keep restocking some of the most popular flavors, which include dill pickle, Cheerwine and Ghirardelli chocolate.

Although they have consistent best-sellers, Bledsoe said that the favorite flavor tends to change day to day.

Another best-seller is Decadent Dog, which is a hand-crafted salted caramel popcorn drizzled with dark, white and milk chocolate. Hucks said Decadent Dog sold out quickly when offered for the first time to customers.

Hucks and Bledsoe both said their favorite popcorn is the Reese’s flavor. It is made with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Reese’s Pieces candy.

Other flavors include mimosa, hot cinnamon, butter pecan, cake batter, blueberry, Pina colada, New York cheesecake, apple, bourbon bacon, salt and vinegar, banana pudding, and sriracha.

All of the popcorn is made with real ingredients, Hucks said.

The dill pickle popcorn is made with fresh dill. “When you open the lid, it’s like oh my gosh, it hits you,” Hucks said.

Bourbon bacon popcorn has real pieces of bacon incorporated in with the popcorn.

More local inspired flavors include the Carolina Mix, which is a hand-crafted caramel popcorn rolled in cheddar to create a sweet and savory taste. Then the Hickory Blend is essentially the same as the Carolina Mix, but with extreme cheese, Hucks said. “You can’t go wrong. There’s a little something for everybody,” Hucks said.

The prices of popcorn vary depending on the type: the cheapest being cheese and savory; then candy and caramel; and the most expensive, chocolate and premiums.

The sizes range from a fun size to a 2-gallon tin, the most expensive combination being $49.95 for a 2-gallon tin of chocolate and premiums.

The cheapest combination is a fun size of cheese and savory for $2.95.

Refills are available for tubs and tins at a 10% discount.

Tastebuds Hickory also carries handcrafted chocolates from The Secret Chocolatier based out of Charlotte and Mini Melts, which Hucks said her kids love.

Bledsoe said she is most excited about being in business with her sister. Although the process has been daunting, Bledsoe said they have learned a lot.

“Everybody’s finding what they love. There are so many different taste buds, so we’re trying to get everybody’s taste buds taken care of,” Hucks said.