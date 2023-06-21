A five-story, 95-unit independent-living center for seniors is under construction in downtown Hickory.

Site work for the new apartment complex, which is just off the railroad tracks on South Center Street, is underway. The space was most recently a parking lot.

David E. Looper & Co. is the general contractor on the project.

A lot across the street has been fenced off to serve as a storage area for construction equipment, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.

The new apartment complex will be known as BellaAge Hickory. It is being developed by EveryAge, a nonprofit developer of senior-living communities which also operates Abernethy Laurels in Newton.

EveryAge Chief Marketing Officer Kim Kilday said BellaAge will serve people 55 and older. The apartment complex will include secured, ground-level parking, four stories of residences and a rooftop terrace.

Units will have either one or two bedrooms and will range in size from 817 to nearly 1,400 square feet. The units will feature open-concept floor plans, Kilday said.

She said the average rent for the apartments would range from $2,000 to $3,600 a month.

The developers would also make use of the adjoining building that once housed a grocery store, which Kilday referred to as the Mull building.

She said the Mull building would be used for common space, which will include a demonstration kitchen, small library and exercise areas. It will also be the space where residents will receive mail and packages.

Kilday said the company hopes to have the building finished and open to tenants by the spring of 2025. However, she said prospective tenants may start applying for units early next year.

She described BellaAge as a middle-market project.

“Really what we find is that middle market is kind of like the forgotten group that, you either have somebody that can afford the buy-in for a (continuing care retirement community) or they qualify for affordable housing through HUD, which is income-based,” Kilday said. “That middle market, it falls through the doughnut hole. So we really wanted to be able to provide a product for them.”

She said downtown Hickory was an attractive place for the new community because of recent growth in the area.

“We feel like the location is a walkable location for our future residents — you know, restaurants and stores,” Kilday said. “There are so many things that happen in downtown Hickory. We feel like that is going to be a vibrant location for our folks.”

BellaAge will join a growing group of new residential developments in downtown Hickory. The building itself will be between Center Crossing, a 50-unit building for people with lower incomes, and the 95-unit market-rate development One North Center.

A third project that will bring around 100 new apartments to downtown is under construction next to City Hall on Main Street.