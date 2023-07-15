LONG VIEW — Hydrogen, the most profuse element on earth, plays a crucial role in the development of clean energy solutions in that it provides a versatile energy source that transitions to a suitable energy alternative.

It is regarded as a dynamic clean energy carrier when used in hydrogen fuel cells. As a source of fuel, hydrogen can be produced from a variety of resources, but its dominant by-product is water, making it environmentally friendly.

On a vertically integrated scale, hydrogen inclination refers to the entire value chain of hydrogen production, storage, transportation and usage. With the perpetual advancements in technology, hydrogen is becoming more attainable, affordable and altogether more favorable. These expansions make hydrogen a captivating fuel option for circumstances involving high-performance, transportable energy without carbon emissions at the pipeage.

To support decarbonization efforts, hydrogen offers a promising solution to meet the increasing demand for clean energy. With green hydrogen well-positioned as a top energy source in the upcoming years, augmenting its productivity is critical. While significant investments will be necessary to support the growth of the hydrogen industry, the benefits of hydrogen as a clean and sustainable energy source are evident.

I strongly believe that hydrogen fuel is the future of zero-emission renewable energy and that seeing government agencies embracing hydrogen as their future is very exciting. The potential for hydrogen is vast and it’s encouraging to see different organizations, and policymakers recognizing and working towards making it a reality.

There is no denying that innovations are navigating human civilization toward a better and flourishing future. Fortunately, the world has recognized the gravity of the situation and is making collective efforts to make the world sustainable and a better place to live and breathe.

