HICKORY — Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. announced that it has been ranked as the No. 1 Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina 2023 in the medium-sized company category by the Best Companies Group. This marks the second consecutive year that MSA has held this ranking.

MSA has consistently demonstrated a commitment to employee satisfaction and development, offering a range of benefits and initiatives designed to promote a positive work-life balance and foster a supportive and inclusive workplace culture.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition once again,” said Victoria A. Martin, managing partner of Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. “Our team is our greatest asset, and we strive to create an environment where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered to do their best work. This award is a testament to our ongoing commitment to our employees and our culture.”

The Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work, conducts an annual survey to determine the best employers in North Carolina. The ranking is based on a comprehensive assessment of company policies, practices, demographics, and the results of an employee survey measuring the employee experience.

Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. has offices in Hickory and Taylorsville, with clients located across the state. Established in 1987, Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. has become a premier provider of audit, tax, consulting, business valuation, estate planning, and other accounting services.

