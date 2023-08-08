Hickory fast food restaurant Checkers has reopened under new ownership more than two years after a fire left the building vacant.

Members of American Legion Post 544 raised the American flag in front of the restaurant shortly before it opened Tuesday morning.

Rosalind and Scott Gillie of Charleston, South Carolina, are the new owners. Scott Gillie said his wife is the primary owner and he works as a sort of informal co-franchisee helping with the restaurant.

The restaurant on Second Street NE in Viewmont serves a variety of food, including burgers, chicken tenders, hot dogs, fries, slushies and chicken wings. Prices range from $6-$8 for sandwiches to $9-$12 for combo deals.

Gillie said Checkers is starting out with 30 employees, including people who were with the restaurant before it closed in April 2021 because of a fire that damaged the roof.

He said the restaurant has been almost completely renovated and has passed all required safety, fire and building inspections from the city of Hickory and Catawba County.

“It’s essentially a brand-new restaurant at this point,” Gillie said.

“We had to clean out the bread freezer as well because it was bread that had been left in there by the previous ownership group for three years so you can imagine what that was like," he added. "We had to go in in Hazmat suits literally and clean that out.”

One notable new addition to the building is the vinyl “Hickory” mural on the side of the building, which Gillie said was an idea that came from the company’s marketing team.