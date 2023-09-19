Nick Calo’s grandfather was paid with tokens instead of cash when he worked in the coal mines of West Virginia.

Miners would take the tokens to the general store to buy the ingredients to make moonshine. The miners would sell the moonshine to put money in their pockets.

“They made it to get by,” Calo said.

“Coming from the South, you learn moonshine’s a lot about heritage, and really, just looking back on hard times,” Calo said. It wasn’t a hobby.

Calo was born and raised in the town of Stanley in Gaston County and now lives in Denver, N.C.

He appeared on Discovery Channel’s show: “Moonshiners: Master Distiller.” During his time on the show, he used his knowledge and resourcefulness to rise to victory.

His season’s theme was: Bang for your buck. Calo said anything contestants could grow or forage was free, so his expenses mainly went to peanut butter and bananas, which he used for what became his winning moonshine.

At the time, Calo grew corn and had honeybees on his property, so he used his own corn grain and honey.

After winning the competition, which came with a limited release of his moonshine with Sugarlands Distilling Company in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Calo said he sought a permanent deal.

He started reaching out to distilleries and said he kept coming back to South Mountain in the Burke County community of Rutherford College.

“To me, their products taste so much like traditional moonshine,” Calo said. “I love their atmosphere and their business plan.”

South Mountain Distilling Company owner Don Smith and Calo reached a deal for the distillery to make his moonshine.

“I thought he was a good guy and had a lot of energy and he was local,” Smith said. Calo’s professionalism and attitude are what Smith said he believes will make him an asset to the company.

Smith is a fourth-generation moonshiner and his business has been open to the public since 2016. He started out with two spirits, Jasper’s Shine and Table Rock Rum.

His business got its foothold in the liquor industry when he signed moonshiner J.B. Rader.

Rader worked alongside legendary moonshiner and author Popcorn Sutton. Both men appeared in a documentary titled: “This is the Last Drum of Likker I’ll Ever Make” in 2002.

South Mountain Distilling Company also works with moonshiners such as Kelly Williamson and Sally Jane Clark, as well as comedian Killer Beaz to produce moonshine.

The distilling company’s spirits are sold in North Carolina liquor stores, as well as stores in South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee and Alabama.

Smith’s years of experience and lifetime of knowledge in distilling were useful in helping Calo create an Elvis Presley-inspired moonshine set for release this fall.

Calo said the idea came from his wife’s love for Elvis. He said the couple got married in Graceland, and he wanted to pay tribute to Elvis, as well as his wife.

The moonshine will feature peanut butter and banana flavors to resemble Presley’s favorite sandwich combination.

Calo and Smith sat down with test tubes and pipettes to try Smith’s samples. They each tried the different samples and discussed what they liked about each one.

They plan to invite the public to have a blind taste test at the distilling company because they want to make something that the public loves.

“I want the public to be our judge,” Smith said.