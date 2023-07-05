While shopping for baby clothes for her eldest granddaughter, Pam Ethridge said she struggled to find modest, old-fashioned style clothing to gift the new addition to her family.

She describes her taste as “bohemian farmhouse,” and the stores she visited did not offer anything that matched her particular aesthetic. To remedy this, Ethridge developed an idea for her own store — somewhere everyone could find the “bohemian farmhouse” baby clothing other locations were lacking.

Ethridge is already the owner of a clothing and boot boutique in downtown Newton, Raised by the South, which opened in 2016. When available space popped up two doors down from her clothing store, she jumped on the opportunity.

Blueberry Lane hosted its official grand opening on June 15.At 107 N. College Ave., the boutique offers a selection of baby clothes and boho-style home décor sourced from women’s lifestyle brand Natural Life.

“I think it’s the first time we’ve had something like this in Newton,” said Brooklyn Arrowood, an employee at Blueberry Lane.

Nicole Joy, Ethridge’s niece, said the two businesses are operated by their family and friends, and she was involved in the process of opening the new boutique with her aunt. She said the best part has been watching the reaction of customers as they view the renovated space, now painted a pristine white with blue accents throughout the store to match the name.

“It went from us talking about it to actually getting our hands on stuff,” Joy said. “I think it turned out better than I imagined.”

The front of the store houses the majority of the baby clothes selection, featuring clothes and shoes for girls and boys. The remaining space houses tables of rustic-themed décor — baskets, picture frames, art and knick-knacks. Ethridge said after the positive reaction to the baby clothing, the store will focus more on supplying more outfit options to match the demand.

Prices range from $20 to $200, according to Ethridge, with rugs and other high-quality items on the more expensive end. She added that Blueberry Lane’s stock is frequently changing.

“I think when people walk into boutiques or just one-off home goods stores, they’re expecting really high prices,” Joy said. “And I think we have good quality pieces, but you can also find some good quality stuff at much more affordable (prices) than I think people would expect in this type of store. There’s definitely something for everyone.”