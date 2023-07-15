NEWTON — Bennett Funeral Service employees recently attended the 2023 North Carolina Funeral Directors Association Educational Conference and Expo in Winston-Salem.

The team included Daniel McGee, licensed funeral director, and funeral assistants Samantha McMoran, William Adair, and Josh Frye.

The NCFDA Educational Conference and Expo takes place annually and is a gathering for funeral directors, funeral assistants, and funeral industry innovators from all over the Southeast. Participants have opportunities to attend seminars and explore the most up-to-date developments and technology in the funeral industry while networking with others.

“We were pleased to have our team represent Bennett Funeral Service at the NCFDA conference,” Robbie Bennett said. “They saw cutting-edge products and obtained the most current information. Their attendance and experiences will enable us to stay abreast of the latest information and be able better assist the families we serve.”

The team looks forward to the 2024 conference.

Established in 2013 by Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service is Conover’s only locally owned and operated funeral home. In November 2019, the Bennetts opened a second location in Newton, and it serves as the main office. Bennett Funeral Service is family owned. It has been voted the Best Funeral Home for eight consecutive years and Best Overall Business and Best Customer Service for 2022. For additional information visit www.bennettfuneralservice.com.