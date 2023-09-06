Workers affected by the recent closing of furniture makers Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams will be able to explore options at a jobs fair scheduled for next week.

The jobs fair is organized by NCWorks and the Western Piedmont Workforce Development Board, according to information posted on the Alexander County website.

It comes less than three weeks after the furniture maker announced it would be closing after 34 years in business. The closing affected 533 workers at the company’s main plant in Taylorsville, framing plant in Hiddenite and distribution center in Statesville.

Company founder Mitchell Gold said in an interview the closing came after the bank suspended credit to the company. The company is owned by The Stephens Group, an investment firm based in Arkansas.