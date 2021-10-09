Business tax essentials to be focus of webinar

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a free “Business Tax Essentials” webinar on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 9-11 a.m. A representative from the N.C. Department of Revenue will lead this session.

This webinar will cover the basic requirements to help N.C. businesses understand the laws and obligations necessary to be a tax compliant business. Participants will learn about filing and administrative requirements, the basics of N.C. sales and use tax law, and the basics of N.C. withholding tax law in addition to receiving directions for completing sales tax and withholding returns and for filing and paying taxes online.

This program will be presented in webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers and mobile devices. There is no charge to attend, but pre-registration is required and registered attendees will receive log-in information. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online. This program is being presented in partnership with the Western Piedmont Community College Small Business Center.