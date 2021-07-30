Business registration basics to be discussed

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost webinar, “Business Registration Basics…Make it Official,” on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 6-7 p.m. Participants will access the program from their computers and mobile devices.
This webinar will be presented by the N.C. Secretary of State office and review the different business structures, the basics of selecting a business name, registering a business, and navigating state regulatory requirements. The program will also provide tools to help with registration, annual reporting and more. The role and requirements of the Assumed Names Registry (Doing Business As or DBA) also will be covered.
Pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.