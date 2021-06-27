Business professor publishes new book

CONOVER — Richard E. Carmichael, Ph.D., has released a new book, “Economics for Everyone 2021 Edition.” The book is available in paperback format from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and many leading book stores. The book is also available in electronic format for the Amazon Kindle’s textbook creator, which is an exact duplicate of the paperback edition.
Carmichael said the book examines the evolution of economic thought and the historical events that have affected the economic growth of the world’s industrialized countries. The book contains a wide variety of economic and political theory from Karl Marx on communism to Ronald Reagan on supply side economics and Milton Friedman on monetary policy. The major theories of micro and macroeconomics are discussed, but the primary emphasis is how these theories were developed and taught by those economists who invented them in the first place.
The book contains the most recent economic data available from the federal government. For example, the 2021 edition has information on the federal debt and deficit for fiscal year 2020, GDP through the first quarter of 2021, employment data for December 2020 through April of 2021 and President Joe Biden’s 2022 spending plans.
The book also examines current economic questions such as how the U.S. Treasury via the Federal Reserve managed to fund over $4 trillion in new debt at an interest cost of practically nothing. Was the result of the 2020 presidential election predictable or a systical anomaly that requires further analysis? The first quarter real GDP for 2021 indicated that the recession of 2020 was over. However, will the fiscal stimulus programs of the Biden administration lead to inflation?
Carmichael is the owner of R. Carmichael Company, a management consulting and publishing firm in Conover. He previously was an adjunct professor of business administration at Gardner-Webb University. In addition, he served as the Alex Lee Professor of Business at Lenoir-Rhyne University. He also served as a Visiting Professor of Finance at Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland, and a faculty associate with the Johns Hopkins University Division of Business in Baltimore, Maryland.
In addition, he has held executive positions with BankAmerica Corp., First Interstate Bank and Manufacturers Hanover Corp. He has more than 10 years experience with the U.S. government as budget manager for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Maryland and as branch chief for credit programs for the U.S. Small Business Administration in Washington, D.C. He holds a BS in economics, an MBA in financial management and a Ph.D. in business administration.