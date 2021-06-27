Business professor publishes new book

CONOVER — Richard E. Carmichael, Ph.D., has released a new book, “Economics for Everyone 2021 Edition.” The book is available in paperback format from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and many leading book stores. The book is also available in electronic format for the Amazon Kindle’s textbook creator, which is an exact duplicate of the paperback edition.

Carmichael said the book examines the evolution of economic thought and the historical events that have affected the economic growth of the world’s industrialized countries. The book contains a wide variety of economic and political theory from Karl Marx on communism to Ronald Reagan on supply side economics and Milton Friedman on monetary policy. The major theories of micro and macroeconomics are discussed, but the primary emphasis is how these theories were developed and taught by those economists who invented them in the first place.

The book contains the most recent economic data available from the federal government. For example, the 2021 edition has information on the federal debt and deficit for fiscal year 2020, GDP through the first quarter of 2021, employment data for December 2020 through April of 2021 and President Joe Biden’s 2022 spending plans.