Business marketing to be focus of webinar
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Using YouTube and Video to Market Your Business” webinar on Wednesday Oct. 14  from 6-8 p.m.  The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers or mobile devices.

The use of online videos, primarily those on YouTube, is making a huge impact on business today. This webinar shows small business owners how to set up their YouTube account and make great videos with a small business budget.

There is no charge to participate in these webinars, and registered participants will receive a link to join the program from their computer. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

