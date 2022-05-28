Business insurance to be focus of webinar

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will offer a no-cost “Insurance for Your Small Business” webinar on Thursday, June 2, from noon to 1 p.m. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers or mobile devices.

Business insurance comes in different forms and flavors…and making sure that your business is properly insured can save a business a lot of money and headaches. This webinar reviews the various types of insurance products and discusses when they are appropriate for a business.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.