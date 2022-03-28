 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bus burns at day care in Mountain View; no injuries reported

A firefighter sprays water on a bus that caught fire at TenderCare Child Development Center on Monday afternoon.

 Robert Reed

A bus caught fire and burned at TenderCare Child Development Center in Mountain View on Monday afternoon.

There were no injuries.

Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said the fire occurred when the bus was being cranked to carry children home at the end of the school day.

The bus burned in the parking lot of the day care, which is located off N.C. Highway 127, south of Hickory.

