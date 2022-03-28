Bus burns at day care in Mountain View; no injuries reported

A bus caught fire and burned at TenderCare Child Development Center in Mountain View on Monday afternoon.
There were no injuries.
Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said the fire occurred when the bus was being cranked to carry children home at the end of the school day.
The bus burned in the parking lot of the day care, which is located off N.C. Highway 127, south of Hickory.
